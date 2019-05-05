Inception is a fine art project which represents my inner world through photographs of folded paper/origami.

The formal quality of strong lines and shapes investigates the relationship between light and shadow through visual abstractions.The intent of Inception is to represent emotions through the creation of physical structures. The abstract, formal qualities portray characteristics of my personality.

About Shenyi Wang

Shenyi Wang was born in 1993 in Henan Province, China. His relationship with photography can be traced back to when he was young, his father borrowed a film camera from his uncle to take pictures of him, then he had a strong interest in the camera.

While studying Film Production, he learned to use the camera and fell in love with photography. During Shenyi’s graduate studies at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, he pursued Fine Art Photography and is currently investigating the relationship between light and shadow through architecture, and developing this topic on the paper art named Origami. He constructs his inner world through his work to show his personality which is straightforward and simple. [Official Website]