 
 

AsiaB&WCityInception by Shenyi Wang

Inception is a fine art project which represents my inner world through photographs of folded paper/origami. The formal quality of strong lines and shapes investigates the relationship between light and shadow through visual abstractions.
4568 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Inception is a fine art project which represents my inner world through photographs of folded paper/origami.

The formal quality of strong lines and shapes investigates the relationship between light and shadow through visual abstractions.The intent of Inception is to represent emotions through the creation of physical structures. The abstract, formal qualities portray characteristics of my personality.

About Shenyi Wang

Shenyi Wang was born in 1993 in Henan Province, China. His relationship with photography can be traced back to when he was young, his father borrowed a film camera from his uncle to take pictures of him, then he had a strong interest in the camera.

While studying Film Production, he learned to use the camera and fell in love with photography. During Shenyi’s graduate studies at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, he pursued Fine Art Photography and is currently investigating the relationship between light and shadow through architecture, and developing this topic on the paper art named Origami. He constructs his inner world through his work to show his personality which is straightforward and simple. [Official Website]

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang
Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang
Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang
Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang
Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang
Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang
Inception | Shenyi Wang

Inception | Shenyi Wang
Inception | Shenyi Wang

previous
10wastechallenge
next
Looking for - Viola Andrushchuk
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Praxis-Gallery.jpg

Submission of photographic works that explore the nude in any of its varied styles including: figure studies, environmental nudes, implied nudes and erotica

ENTER NOW

Trending Stories

Heartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

AsiaB&WFeaturedStoryHeartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

The state of britain by David Barrett

CityEuropeFeaturedThe state of britain by David Barrett

Black World by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryBlack World by Erberto Zani

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

Moment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

EuropeFeaturedStoryMoment of Youth by Gregor Kallina

Community Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

EuropeFeaturedStoryCommunity Swing by Stephanie Gengotti

Vanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryVanishing Faces Tibet by Larry Louie

Midwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedMidwest Memoir by Michael Knapstein

Irish Travellers by Bob Newman

EuropeFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Bob Newman

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM