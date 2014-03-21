Lifeforms : Women by Kobal Mitja

Lifeforms is a project dedicated to living things which i have a pleasure to encounter. Ones of such, the most feminine forms which i have the pleasure to see, feel, touch and love are women.

With their genuine soft yet powerful energy and appearance they create an energy flow that is re-creating equilibrium over and over again…

About Kobal Mitja

Mitja Kobal is a freelance photographer from Ljubljana, Slovenia, now based in Vienna, Austria. Born ’81, studied Japanese and Philosophy, djing locally and globally for over 10 years. Got into photography in his mid 20’s. Specializes in portrait, street, architecture, industrial and landscape photography.[Official Website]