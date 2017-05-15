Black & White | Europe | Seascape    682 Views  

Léman by Olivier Robert

Léman | Olivier Robert
Léman | Olivier Robert

This project started in 1995 on the shores of Lake Geneva (Léman) where I live.

It depicts a personal approach about the esthetically pleasing value of the objects built or abandoned on the shores and the way they pertain to the landscapes.

Over time, the traces left by humans above the water deeply affect the perception of the landscape one can have. Somehow, they are the witness of the past or of customs and bring a real added-value to the way we enjoy the waterscapes.To me, these objects are more constructive elements than disruptive ones. This ‘unwitting aesthetics’ contributes unintentionally to the beauty of waterscapes.

Living alongside this beautiful lake since 1995, I have regularly spent time to capture the most inspiring lights over these constructions.In 2015, the Lake Geneva Museum in Switzerland ordered me a retrospective exhibition about my 20-year photography of lakes, from Lake Geneva to Lake Biwa. It has also been published in a book on this occasion. [Official Website]

Léman | Olivier Robert
Léman | Olivier Robert
Léman | Olivier Robert
Léman | Olivier Robert
Léman | Olivier Robert
Léman | Olivier Robert

Léman | Olivier Robert
Léman | Olivier Robert
