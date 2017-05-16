Chatting with Giancarlo Zuccarone

Giancarlo Zuccarone is an Italian photographer, contributor of Art Commerce (Photo Vogue).

Graduated with a degree in cinematography and filmmaking at “Università degli Studi Roma 3” (Rome, Italy). His works are mainly focused on social and cultural issues. It has appeared on magazine and websites as: National Geographic, Vogue Italia, Photo, Travel & Leisure, Skylife, Dodho Magazine, Blouin Artinfo, Private Magazine, etc. [Official Website]

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

I’m an Italian photographer, graduated in Cinematography from the University of Roma Tre. I’ve lived in the capital for nearly 10 years, where I worked on some set of independent films.

After a while I changed my course because I realized I could not express myself as I would have liked. I was looking for a simpler and more direct means. When I started photograph things changed. Finally I felt a sense of freedom that cinema had never given me.

How did you get interested in photography?

When I was a kid, I watched my father work in the dark room. I was intrigued by that magical world, where memories took shape. I started taking my first photos using a Canon Ftb, a gift from my father. Today I work with a 5D MkIII and two lenses, 35mm and 28mm.

Who are some of your favorite classic photographers, and how did they influence you?

The first photos I fell in love with were those of William Klein. He was a revelation!

In his shots I was struck by the use of the wide-angle, the irony of situations and, above all, the intimacy with the subjects photographed. I learned that photography is the best vaccine against shyness.

Then it was the turn of William Albert Allard: his pictures carried me around the world to discover distant cultures. It was a daydreaming travel!

The works of W.Eugene Smith (eg “Minamata”) were also important: with them it started my vocation for photo reportage (anyone who loves this kind of photo knows what I’m talking about). And then I can not cite Mary Ellen Mark! With his shots she told the stories about the “excluded” relegated to the margins of society.

The tenderness, the respect and the simplicity of her look have marked me deeply. All right, I’ll stop here! The names would still be very numerous. It’s impossible to list all of them.

What first drew you to photography and how did you discover it?

As I said, it was been a gradual process since childhood. The decisive turning point was during my first trip to India. I was finally in the land I had always dreamed. My only desire was to keep the kaleidoscope of emotions that overwhelmed me. My camera allowed me to transform those feelings into images.

How do you educate to take better photos?

At first you need to learn the technique well. Only by learning the ground rules you can than feel free to experience new ways. If you want to grow, you have to try different solutions with constancy, day after day without getting tired.