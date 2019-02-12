 
 

EuropeStoryLe bel age by Varvara Shinkarenko

“Le bel age” is my ongoing photography project. It is about acceptance of your mature beauty. What is aging for you? Are you afraid of getting old? Wrinkles? Blue, grey hair?
I was photographing people in different countries with different backgrounds and stories. I’m trying to show all that beauty curved in wrinkles, in grey natural hair colour. When you accept yourself with all your perfect imperfection, when your beauty never fades away, it just goes through different stages, it transforms into something new, not old. C’est la vie. C’est le plus bel âge de la vie

About Varvara Shinkarenko

I’m a self-taught photographer, originally coming from Russia. I’m not a great talker, so trying to explain and express the way I see the world around me through the lens. Photography for me is a unique type of art. There are no boundaries in photography. It is like travelling in space, where you follow your own direction. But no matter what you choose in photography, there’ll always be a piece of your DNA in it, because like any form of art it starts in you and comes out of you carrying your identity.

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Le bel age | Varvara Shinkarenko

Latest Stories

