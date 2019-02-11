 
 

AmericaShotAll seeing eyes by Jady Bates

As women and identifying females everywhere, we see, we act. Our voices are not loudly heard or read, or broadcasted as often, but we act - many times without fanfare.
As women and identifying females everywhere, we see, we act. Our voices are not loudly heard or read, or broadcasted as often, but we act – many times without fanfare.

We see all that goes on around us and we work tirelessly for our families, for our societies, for our communities and yes, sometimes, we get to work for ourselves. We see the misogyny, we see the harassment, the violence and the global policy enacted against us. We also see those that support our voices and our causes. We are expected to be beautiful, wear glass slippers, cook, clean, take care of families, have children and never complain. But world, we are here. We exist and there are enough of us that SEE. That act. That vote. That work. We  do all the above and more. We clean our homes, we take care of our families, we do the emotional work without value or pay and we continue to fight for equality because we are strong. Supporting women’s voices is about changing the way the world perceives the strength of a woman. We continue toward progress. WE SEE THIS ALL. [Official Website]

[Painter & H/MUA: @amanda_mcgahey | Models: @littleprettyhellion, @artfulicon1, @ambernicotra, @margo_bae, @ishtar_unveiled, & @amanda_mcgahey ]

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

All seeing eyes | Jady Bates

