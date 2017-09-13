Las Marias by Allison Dinner

Proud, courageous, free, compassionate, and independent. Those are all words that describe what it take to be a “Maria”.
Las Marias is a sisterhood of few special women that formed out of a shared passion for riding motorcycles. While there are a few all female MCʼs in Mexico City, none are like Las Marias.
These woman walk down the street, and everyone stares in aw. They are beautiful, and proud to be a female. This shines through in everything they do. Carla, the President and fashion designer, sees the road ahead as a metaphor for life; you can either ride it or let it ride you. “To be a Maria is to always to be free, no matter what.”
Be comfortable in your own skin, even if that means going against stereotypes and showing off a girly side. Romina, the Vice President and a new mom, believes it is very special to be a Maria. “We have unique adventures that sometimes only we can understand.” Andrea, P.R. and a chef, rides for speed, nothing can stop her. Johanna, a member and flow instructor, sees Las Marias as a powerful tribe. A tribe of woman who embrace their Mexican culture, and are not afraid to go against social norms. It is ok to ride a bad ass motorcycle, and still look beautiful. Karla and Claudia, also members and a couple, believe being a Maria is about expressing female freedom and passion.
Carla recently had a very specialized ankle surgery due to a motorcycle crash that happened about 6 years ago. She believes, you must be a Maria in everything you do, not just when you ride. To be strong, and not let anything hold you back or keep you down.For these girls riding is about having an experience, not just going from point A to point B. An experience they can share with one another over and over again, proudly and elegantly.
About Allison Dinner
Allison Dinner is a freelance food and product photographer/photo editor working worldwide. Allison, a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology has won various awards for her outstanding photography. These include ASMP photographer of the year,
2008 Fotoweek DC silver award, and Photography Masters Cup award in 2010. She specializes in shooting various degrees of still-life photography. They range from food to table top still-life setups. She also enjoys shooting the reportage of the kitchen and/or restaurant. Clients include Food Arts, Food and Wine magazine, Niche Media, Ritz Carlton Hotels, The Washington Post, Delta Sky, Mikasa, This Old House magazine and many others.
When Allison is not shooting still life photography she can be found working on a documentary project of some sort. She has a strong desire to use photography as a means to bring awareness to social issues around the world. [Official Website]