Detroit From Above by Brian day

Detroit Fellowship in 2016 and was a 2017 recipient of the Michigan Chronicle’s prestigious Men of Excellence award, recognizing creative and influential personalities making a positive impact on the city of Detroit.

Day’s most recent series is Detroit From Above, an aerial view of Detroit in black and white images, focusing on the complexity of the urban cityscape. Other ongoing series include Metro Detroit Modern, a study of mid-century modern architecture in the Detroit area, and Planet Detroit, a street photography series, which took a sometimes humorous, sometimes heartbreaking view of life on the street of the big city. The unifying theme of much of Day’s work centers on the notion of balancing the narrative of Detroit as a comeback city to be loved, warts and all.

The Detroit From Above series was conceived as a response to the changing socioeconomic landscape of Detroit. Born and raised in Detroit, Day has seen many changes, positive and negative, over the years. In some respects, the recent resurgence of the downtown city core has evolved into a city “old Detroiters” scarcely