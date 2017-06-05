Language of no alphabets by Monidipta Saha

Life – a fusion of thousand shades of expression and moments; that completes our existence with a continual flow of feelings.

We are the creation of nature who communicates with other through different languages which may either follow the ethereal vibration or the music of silence.

Once if the language is forgotten and alphabet is wiped out, the only communicating means left are either eye or hand. This type of communication carries million of stories that separate out them from all other living creature of nature.

Always there is one silent companion of voice, i.e. the languages of our eyes or hands, whose silence beautifies the flavour of words, connects us to the spirituality or humanity, provides the strength in needs or guides us to the valley of freedom. Our life resonates with protest to faith, arts to celebration, ideology to freedom and truly the happiness. Every moments of our life are meant to be completed with voice, better to say languages with alphabets or words. But the meaning of voice is also strongly sustained with the silent words by our eye or hands that infuse an additional electrical energy in our life. As the open fingers towards the cosmic sky massively strengthen the intensity of fire against any blow of iniquity or destabilization of morality; same those fingers beautifully dances on the canvas with flow of colours to express the creative mind. The unspoken words from our eyes sometimes carry the magical flavour of trust or affection whereas the same eye conveys another meaning of curiosity, spirituality or humorousness. It is considered that the blessing always spreads from that holy area of hand where the energy of universe is hoarded as the sign of divinity. Whenever we are going to sacrifice our soul in any means or builds a strong bond of trust, our hand stretches its wings as the most reliable companionship of a true friend. The unspoken alphabets or voices, implied by each and every movement of our eyes or hands, always transmit an unspoken language that complements our life. Here the eye or hand are portrayed as a symbol of our feelings, expressions and bonding as reflected in the form of a non alphabetical language which maintains the harmony of life. This is the subterranean storyline of my work that weaves all the frames in a single meaning – there are a silent non alphabetical language that exists in our life.

About Monidipta Saha

I started my photographic journey from 2012; however, the attraction towards the magic box was my childhood addiction. Along with the professional job in a governmental research laboratory as research worker, I always in search of free time to go out on the street for a frame that reflects the essence of life. The approach of storytelling is my favourite part about photography. I am seriously inclined to the documentary or story telling photographic projects related to the human activities or the issues related to social aspects. I always try to find the inner story of every situation that is going to be framed. I strongly believe that every photograph is itself a story that either visualize entire words or needs some more frames to unfold the story book. Recently I am working on some issues like the reflectance of the devotional behaviour in course of the religion rituals, life and issues related to environmental impacts on daily life etc. [Official Website]