Italian Easter Rituals by Giancarlo Zuccarone

Women dressed in black, local politicians, members of mysterious brotherhoods, Passion’s statues and symbols… all inhabitants are involved in the celebrations.

In rural communities of southern Italy the rituals are handed down for centuries, in a special way during Holy Week.

Everyone leave home to offer one’s condolences to dead Christ.

Nowadays many of these ancient traditions are threatened by social and economic changes. The festivals are losing their authenticity risking to disappear forever. So I wanted to tell the story and the soul of these places and its people: love and passion, pain and anger, joy and tenderness. A mythology of christians and pagan images in which the origin are lost in the mists of antiquity. [Official Website]