Black & White | Daily Life | Europe    510 Views  

Italian Easter Rituals by Giancarlo Zuccarone

Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone

In rural communities of southern Italy the rituals are handed down for centuries, in a special way during Holy Week.

Women dressed in black, local politicians, members of mysterious brotherhoods, Passion’s statues and symbols… all inhabitants are involved in the celebrations.

Everyone leave home to offer one’s condolences to dead Christ.

Nowadays many of these ancient traditions are threatened by social and economic changes. The festivals are losing their authenticity risking to disappear forever. So I wanted to tell the story and the soul of these places and its people: love and passion, pain and anger, joy and tenderness. A mythology of christians and pagan images in which the origin are lost in the mists of antiquity. [Official Website]

Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone

6 7 9 10 11 13

Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
Italian Easter Rituals | Giancarlo Zuccarone
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

LADY-MARY-3

Lady Mary by Anja Humljan

dodho-new5

For Sarah- the African princess by Dagmar Van Weeghel

Pakistan2013_0793_10b1

5 Talented Italian Photographers

488

After Dark by Tuna Uysal

Nice Nosing You / Elke Vogelsang

Nice Nosing You by Elke Vogelsang

mariacardamone_01

Alice Project: at school of Enlightenment by Maria Cardamone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *