Landscapes by Max Lazzi

Max Lazzi, forty-nine years old, an Italian born in Lucca in Tuscany, a craftsman who works for his own company with a great passion for photography.

A passion that was born almost like a game with the advent of the first cameras in mobile phones and he is a reference point for Instagram, where he had the honour of being awarded the title of “suggested” twice, that is, the official report of the same Instagram owners who in this way make known the photographers considered by them as the most deserving.

From the beginning, he always took shots and edited with the iPhone, and during the last two years, he has moved to the world of Olympus cameras with micro 4/3 without mirrors and professional postproduction programs. The choice to focus on this type of camera is dictated by the fact they are much more compact than the SLR (Single lens reflex). They often move by bicycle (another great passion of him) so they are more comfortable and lighter to wear.He loves landscape photography where nature is reigning, and he is a great nature admirer!

The world is beautiful, unfortunately, we are destroying it

Its motto is “places where you go, photos that you find”. The photos do not come to you, you must go to them, Max is always on the move to look for new locations, often with a great sacrifice. Photography teaches us to observe the world and respect its great beauty, often being in the right place at the right time is also synonymous with knowledge and experience. In the landscape also counts the meteorology, trying to understand what time and light will make it very important. He has a great love for his native land, Tuscany, which according to him has a potential not yet expressed, so he tries to portray it and let it know in its less known places.

He was born with Instagram, a crazy showcase of talents and news, he sees a lot of photos a day, for him social networks are a positive note of modern photography, sharing and having immediate comments is very important, it can make you grow and understand what which is appreciated.Besides Instagram, he also carries out his activity in social networks, one of them is “Steller”, the application allowing you to transform photos and videos into real stories, it was born in March 2014, currently has more than 100 thousand followers and is the first profile of Italy. steller.co/maxlazzi

Social networks have enabled Max many collaborations and photo shoots with different brands; like all photography enthusiasts, he would like to be able to transform it into his personal activity. Processing your files with Lightroom where you just work on lights and colours.He does not like to touch up photos by replacing skies or moving mountains, but he appreciates who does it and knows how to do it well because it is an art form deserving to be respected!