Laissez les bons temps rouler by Marie-Laure Louis

People go to New Orleans as if it was like any other city, reading tourist guides, imagining themselves drunk on Bourbon Street, crossing exotic-named places like Quartier Français and ticking out of the to-do-list that they saw a Gator in the Bayou. Once they deeply think they know the Big Easy, it grabs them and choosing what to do is difficult. Letting go and following the Crescent City means discovering unknown and dangerous streets, opening themselves to its mysteries and mostly forgetting whatever they learned about it…

New Orleans cannot be described. This city is out of place and time, it is unfathomable.

About Marie-Laure Louis

Born and raised in the island of Mauritius, Marie-Laure now lives in Québec City, Canada. Her work focuses on the notions of being, place and feeling. At 19 years old she went to study Semiotics and Art at the Université de Franche-Comté in Besançon (France).

She then studied American literature and culture at the Université de Rennes 2 in Brittany (France). In 2014 she received three grants for her project on New Orleans. Marie-Laure is now working on research project in Mississippi.

Her work on New Orleans, Laissez les bons temps rouler, won the jury award during Les Nuits Photographiques de Pierrevert Festival in the south of France (2015) and received an honorable mention from the Moscow International Photo Awards (2015). Marie-Laure was among the photographers chosen for the New York Times Annual Portfolio Review 2017. [Official Website]