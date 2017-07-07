Exhibitions | Oceania    637 Views  

Glace Noir by Kate Ballis

Elemental | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Elemental | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis

Black Eye Gallery is pleased to announce the July 2017 exhibition Glace Noir by Kate Ballis

Glace Noir is a deep meditation on the sublime feminine forms of the Patagonian glaciers.Using the classic Hollywood Day for Night technique, the glaciers appear to be illuminated by moonlight creating a subtle feminine energy. This reminds us of the ever-moving, powerful force that is the glacier.

Elephant | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Elephant | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis

The darkness of my photos is womb-like and nurturing…the ice and glacial rivers glisten in the soft light which gently highlights the majestic beauty of the powerful glaciers.

-Kate Ballis-

Ballis was inspired by the veins flowing through the bodies of Bill Henson’s subjects in his photography. She plays with contrast and exposure to reconsider the concept of natural light which enhances the feminine forms of the glacial peaks and rivers.

Intertwine | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Intertwine | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis

Glace Noir are surreal otherworldly dreamscapes that explore the concept of light to make the unseen, seen.

-Kate Ballis-

Meadow | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Meadow | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis

About Kate Ballis

Melbourne-based photographer Kate Ballis is a former media and entertainment lawyer who decided to ditch the corporate life in favour of taking pictures. She assisted the famous fashion photographer Miles Aldridge and her work straddles fine art, editorial and commercial photography with a focus on portraiture and lifestyle.

Merengue | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Merengue | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis

Black Eye Gallery

July 4 – 16, 2017

3/138 Darlinghurst Rd, Darlinghurst NSW 2010, Australia
blackeyegallery.com.au

Moon Shadow | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Moon Shadow | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Nether | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Nether | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Ophelia | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Ophelia | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Pinnacle | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Pinnacle | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Precision | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Precision | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Rhythm | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Rhythm | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Take Me | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Take Me | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Thinker | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Thinker | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Vain | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Vain | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Wandering | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Wandering | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Womb | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
Womb | Glace Noir | Kate Ballis
