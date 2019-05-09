 
 

B&WEuropeStoryJust a trip – Japan by Andreas Theologitis

Andreas Theologitis is a master of photographic form. Like a magician, he sculpts the naked female body and paints with his photo brush views from the cities he visits.
75813 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Andreas Theologitis is a master of photographic form. Like a magician, he sculpts the naked female body and paints with his photo brush views from the cities he visits.

In these works he goes back to his well-known quest of shapes in black and white, where he originally started from quite some years ago. This time the spark comes from his recent travels in remote, distinctive Japan.

As Andreas wanders through the cities, he reconstructs his surroundings through the eyes of his other self, the architect. He presents the built-up areas like a transitional space which is interrupted and confused by wires, tracks and disturbances of all sorts. The loaded geometric shapes, the dense lines, the overloaded landscapes underline the overcrowded urban habitat. The few humans present are stifled by the overwhelming size of the huge buildings surrounding them and reinforce the feeling of loss of identity and personality in contemporary living.

In contrast there are also moments of calm; gardens, bells, lamps from bygone times, trees rich in foliage create unexpected, asymmetric geometrical compositions. Andreas goes beyond the stereotypical documentation of monuments and tourist attractions and invites us to go deeper, to follow the aura of this country, to explore what makes it so “Japanese”. He lets us listen to the flow of this pulsating natural environment and follow the scents depicted as works of art in shades of black and white.

Andreas shows two faces of Japan, one a loaded, even distorted, explosively growing urban landscape defined by the dictates of modern architecture and the other an esoteric, almost dream-like world marked by tradition and old values which, while fading, are still going strong. [Text by Dr Nina Kassianou – photography historian – curator] [Official Website]

Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

Just a trip - Japan | Andreas Theologitis
Just a trip – Japan | Andreas Theologitis

previous
Sleeping Rough by Dana Taylor
next
Delhi - A City Brimming with Life by Amlan Sanyal
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Praxis-Gallery.jpg

Submission of photographic works that explore the nude in any of its varied styles including: figure studies, environmental nudes, implied nudes and erotica

ENTER NOW

Trending Stories

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Scotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

ConceptEuropeFeaturedScotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

Berlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

ConceptEuropeFeaturedBerlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

Trump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

EuropeFeaturedStoryTrump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

Love for Uganda by Victoria Knobloch

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLove for Uganda by Victoria Knobloch

Heartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

AsiaB&WFeaturedStoryHeartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

The state of britain by David Barrett

CityEuropeFeaturedThe state of britain by David Barrett

Black World by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryBlack World by Erberto Zani

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM