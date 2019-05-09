The sheer volume of people, the crumbling infrastructure merging with 21st century ambition, the bamboozling bazaars, and the ancient ruins and sprawling temples peppered throughout the metropolis all combine to create a city without equal.

Delhi is a beautiful and intense combination of old and new. Ornate palaces and tombs from a bygone era sit next to the bustling business city of today. And history isn’t the only asset of India’s second largest city – a thriving arts and culture scene, an abundance of delicious cuisine and the stunning scenery all come together to make this a destination with never-ending possibilities.

Delhi is a city that exists on multiple planes and one that allows you to travel back and forth in time with relative ease. Here you run into the past in nooks and crannies all over the place. Delhi was razed to dust eight times and it rose from the ashes each time. Even so, every one of the eight cities of Delhi still lives and you can find them easily.

Delhi may be one of the most contradicting cities in the world, where opposing worlds harmoniously live together. There is chaos, controversy, and disagreements, yet it has not only survived but flourished throughout history and time.

Delhi has existed from the 8th century to the present day almost continuously. It was the city of the Tomars and Chauhans and then of the Sultans. It is the city of several dynasties and raiders who looted its fabulous riches. It was the city of the Mughals, who ruled all of India from here. Delhi was the city of ruined poet kings like Zafar, who pined for it in exile. This is also the city of pirs like Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki, who brought the message of peace, love, and plurality to the city. Delhi was the city of the poetry and music of Amir Khusrau. And of poets like Mir, Sauda, and Ghalib.

Delhi, for most, is a door opening to their dreams. There is so much to Delhi that cannot be just described in words. Living in Delhi is living an era, a feeling that is none like any other. Even though Delhi has been in controversies and news for the quality of life and the safety issues but still it is the city of people with hearts, with love, affection and enthusiasm. It is a soldiers’ town, a politicians’ town, journalists’ town and diplomats’ town. There are a million stories to be told and a million waiting to be heard. This is my humble attempt to capture some of them through my lens.