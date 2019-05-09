 
 

AsiaStoryDelhi – A City Brimming with Life by Amlan Sanyal

The sheer volume of people, the crumbling infrastructure merging with 21st century ambition, the bamboozling bazaars, and the ancient ruins and sprawling temples peppered throughout the metropolis all combine to create a city without equal.  
83120 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES 08

DEADLINE: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The sheer volume of people, the crumbling infrastructure merging with 21st century ambition, the bamboozling bazaars, and the ancient ruins and sprawling temples peppered throughout the metropolis all combine to create a city without equal.  

Delhi is a beautiful and intense combination of old and new. Ornate palaces and tombs from a bygone era sit next to the bustling business city of today. And history isn’t the only asset of India’s second largest city – a thriving arts and culture scene, an abundance of delicious cuisine and the stunning scenery all come together to make this a destination with never-ending possibilities.

Delhi is a city that exists on multiple planes and one that allows you to travel back and forth in time with relative ease. Here you run into the past in nooks and crannies all over the place. Delhi was razed to dust eight times and it rose from the ashes each time. Even so, every one of the eight cities of Delhi still lives and you can find them easily.

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi may be one of the most contradicting cities in the world, where opposing worlds harmoniously live together. There is chaos, controversy, and disagreements, yet it has not only survived but flourished throughout history and time. 

Delhi has existed from the 8th century to the present day almost continuously. It was the city of the Tomars and Chauhans and then of the Sultans. It is the city of several dynasties and raiders who looted its fabulous riches. It was the city of the Mughals, who ruled all of India from here. Delhi was the city of ruined poet kings like Zafar, who pined for it in exile. This is also the city of pirs like Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya and Qutubuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki, who brought the message of peace, love, and plurality to the city. Delhi was the city of the poetry and music of Amir Khusrau. And of poets like Mir, Sauda, and Ghalib.

Delhi, for most, is a door opening to their dreams.  There is so much to Delhi that cannot be just described in words. Living in Delhi is living an era, a feeling that is none like any other. Even though Delhi has been in controversies and news for the quality of life and the safety issues but still it is the city of people with hearts, with love, affection and enthusiasm.  It is a soldiers’ town, a politicians’ town, journalists’ town and diplomats’ town. There are a million stories to be told and a million waiting to be heard. This is my humble attempt to capture some of them through my lens.

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

Delhi - A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal
Delhi – A City Brimming with Life | Amlan Sanyal

previous
Just a trip - Japan by Andreas Theologitis
next
Priests of Ethiopia by Benjamin Angel
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/klpa.jpg

KLPA are proud to launch our 2019 Call with two categories for submission available to photographers of all levels around the globe.

ENTER NOW
300x250

The professional tools photographers need to get professional results. All in a single well thought out photography workflow application.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Praxis-Gallery.jpg

Submission of photographic works that explore the nude in any of its varied styles including: figure studies, environmental nudes, implied nudes and erotica

ENTER NOW

Trending Stories

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Scotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

ConceptEuropeFeaturedScotland & The Environment by Gavin Smart

Berlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

ConceptEuropeFeaturedBerlin bhf. by Anna Tihanyi

Trump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

EuropeFeaturedStoryTrump-Kim craze by Biel Calderon

Love for Uganda by Victoria Knobloch

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryLove for Uganda by Victoria Knobloch

Heartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

AsiaB&WFeaturedStoryHeartfelt Welcome by Argus Paul Estabrook

The state of britain by David Barrett

CityEuropeFeaturedThe state of britain by David Barrett

Black World by Erberto Zani

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryBlack World by Erberto Zani

Adorned by Jady Bates

AmericaFeaturedShotAdorned by Jady Bates

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM