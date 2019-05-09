 
 

Sleeping Rough by Dana Taylor

As a storyteller, I believe that the best way to show reality, is by using the "Holy Combination" of Humanity, Sensitivity and Humour. 
As a storyteller, I believe that the best way to show reality, is by using the “Holy Combination” of Humanity, Sensitivity and Humour.

As I see it, people are people! therefore, whether life circumstances and unfortunate events brought you to your knees, or you possess the great talent of falling asleep in any condition, you deserve to be seen! 

The multidisciplinary artist, Dana Taylor, documents “Sleepy People” scattered throughout urban spaces. (*some are Homeless others are plain tired) This unique project, creates a fresh perspective and a profound experience. It evokes the viewer to contemplate on its own existence, and suggests that anyone at any time may find themselves on the edge and on the street, Sleeping Rough. 

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor
Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor
Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor
Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor
Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor
Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor
Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

Sleeping Rough | Dana Taylor

