Jovana Rikalo ; Fine Art Series

She had no interest in choosing photography as profession until autumn of 2013, when she finally realized how strongly she really feel about it. Photography has become her greatest love. Capturing emotions and milestones is now a big part of who she is, and the whole idea of perfectly freezing special moments & feelings pushes her to take risks, get creative and learn as much as she can about the art of photo editing. She likes to create unreal situations in the real world, and tell surreal stories with her camera. [Official Website]