 
 

B&WConceptEuropeJeu de chaises by James Kezman 

If you have visited any of the public gardens of Paris, you have seen the chairs scattered about the jardins. Green-painted and moveable, some have arms, others recline slightly to better arrange oneself to catch the fleeting rays of the Parisian winter sun.
6576 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

If you have visited any of the public gardens of Paris, you have seen the chairs scattered about the jardins.

Green-painted and moveable, some have arms, others recline slightly to better arrange oneself to catch the fleeting rays of the Parisian winter sun.

I am particularly fond of the chairs in the Jardin des Tuileries. Situated between the Louvre and Place de la Concorde, Tuileries is a favorite of both tourists and Parisians. Its central location and proximity to the photography exhibitions at the Jeu de Paume ensure that I pass through Tuileries on almost every visit to Paris.

The chairs are scattered in small groups, ready to be reconfigured by the day’s visitors. But in the morning, before the tourists and residents arrive en masse, the chairs are sitting much as they were the night before. Absent humans, a curious thing happens — the chairs seem to be talking to each other. They have an air of implied conversation and intimacy as if they had absorbed the souls of the last conversations they witnessed and continued them over night.

Over here we see the closeness of lovers; over there, a klatch of friends discussing the night before; next to them, a lone chair, staring at a wall; above them, a very serious conversation…

The stories are endless and ever-changing — a game of chairs — all told with just a glance in the right direction. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Do You Still Believe It? 4 Myths About Photography and Artists
next
Ballerinas by Ulla von Czékus

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA