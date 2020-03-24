 
 

EuropeHabitatBallerinas by Ulla von Czékus

The ballerina leaves danced in the streets: wide leaves of a tropical almond tree, small leaves that flew from the bougainvillea, twisted leaves from the Maranhão chestnut trees and so many others that I cannot remember.
8146 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The image immortalized the ballerina in her choreography, at that exact moment, at that step, at that dance.

The ballerina leaves danced in the streets: wide leaves of a tropical almond tree, small leaves that flew from the bougainvillea, twisted leaves from the Maranhão chestnut trees and so many others that I cannot remember.

On my way, everything danced, the leaves, the branches, the trees, the rays of the sun, the shadows. The leaves swirled in all directions, in an incessant ballet; the branches swayed, like big arms in a rhythmic choreography; the trees were bodies, which stretched without limits in search of the wind to push them.

In that place, life was danced, the hot summer wind and the loud cries of birds, completed the presentation and everything lit up in celebration.

Between the lights and the shadows, the moving leaves levitated and stretched as if characters were from a magical choreography. Everything was movement, smooth and harmonic of a dance, light and beautifully executed by the gorgeous ballerina leaves.

The bodily expression of these ballerina leaves, as the main characters of this ballet, with their postures and their choreographic movements, captured my eye and so, I directed my camera to freeze that dance.

And the image immortalized the ballerina in her choreography, at that exact moment, at that step, at that dance.

About Ulla von Czékus

Born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. A photographer with a passion for nature and botanical photography. She loves observing every stage of the plants, from sprouting to aging. That is what enchants her and guides her camera focus. Her intention is to invite people to see through her sharp eyes the way she explores and discovers unusual textures, colors and shapes in leaves, flowers and trees. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Jeu de chaises by James Kezman 

Digital Edition

ISSUE 11

Published Photographers

Ovi D.Pop | Alice Zilberberg | Jose Inazio Kuesta | Patty Carroll | Henry Fernando | Andrea Torrei

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/qq4.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Get-PAID-FOR-YOUR-WORK-1.png

ImageRights provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250-1.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

Self-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotSelf-portrait project : Exposure by Jaqueline Vanek

Poetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

B&WCityEuropeFeaturedPoetic lyrics : Il pleut sur Nantes by Philippe Marchand

Photochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

EuropeFeaturedShotPhotochemistry : Pears in the afternoon by Karoline Schneider

Nude by Martin Zurmühle

B&WEuropeFeaturedNudeNude by Martin Zurmühle

Still Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

AmericaB&WConceptFeaturedStill Life – Mushrooms by Dale M. Reid

Glacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

AmericaFeaturedHabitatGlacial Silt Patterns by Hal Gage

The Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

AmericaConceptFeaturedOceaniaThe Sideshow by Francisco Diaz and Deb Young

UFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

AmericaFeaturedStoryUFO: Un-identified by Annick Donkers

Brexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

EuropeFeaturedStoryBrexit : 208 ways to leave the EU by Michel Petillo

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA