The image immortalized the ballerina in her choreography, at that exact moment, at that step, at that dance.

The ballerina leaves danced in the streets: wide leaves of a tropical almond tree, small leaves that flew from the bougainvillea, twisted leaves from the Maranhão chestnut trees and so many others that I cannot remember.

On my way, everything danced, the leaves, the branches, the trees, the rays of the sun, the shadows. The leaves swirled in all directions, in an incessant ballet; the branches swayed, like big arms in a rhythmic choreography; the trees were bodies, which stretched without limits in search of the wind to push them.

In that place, life was danced, the hot summer wind and the loud cries of birds, completed the presentation and everything lit up in celebration.

Between the lights and the shadows, the moving leaves levitated and stretched as if characters were from a magical choreography. Everything was movement, smooth and harmonic of a dance, light and beautifully executed by the gorgeous ballerina leaves.

The bodily expression of these ballerina leaves, as the main characters of this ballet, with their postures and their choreographic movements, captured my eye and so, I directed my camera to freeze that dance.

About Ulla von Czékus

Born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. A photographer with a passion for nature and botanical photography. She loves observing every stage of the plants, from sprouting to aging. That is what enchants her and guides her camera focus. Her intention is to invite people to see through her sharp eyes the way she explores and discovers unusual textures, colors and shapes in leaves, flowers and trees. [Official Website]