Jakob Tuggener ; Machine Age

In 1943, in the middle of World War II, Tuggener published the book Fabrik (Factory). At first glance, that series of 72 photographs without texts seems like a kind of history of industrialisa- tion – from the rural textile industry to machine engineering and high tension electro- technology to the modern power plant in the mountains. On closer inspection, however, one realises that through the filmic-associative sequencing of the photographs Tuggener is also pointing to the destructive potential of unchecked technical progress. He regarded the world war raging at the time as the result of that progress. The Swiss arms industry was producing weapons for that war unchallenged. With this book, conceived in keeping with the rules of the silent film, Tuggener was well ahead of his time. Yet neither his uncompromisingly subjective photographs nor his critical approach were appropriate to the threatening situation in Switzerland, where a call was being made for unity and strength under the heading “Geistige Landesverteidigung” (Intellectual National Defence).

Although Fabrik was not a commercial success, Tuggener considered the book a great artistic success, and pursued his engagement with the themes of labour and industry. He produced two more book maquettes: Schwarzes Eisen (Black Iron, 1950) and Die Maschinenzeit (The Machine Age, 1952), which can be seen as a kind of continuation of the published book. The journalist Arnold Burgauer described that latter as a “brilliant and sparkling factual report on the world of the machine, its development, its potential and its limits”. The classical “machine age” came to an end for Tuggener in the mid-1950s, on the threshold to the computer age. Not only did the mechanical processes which had so fascinated him became increasingly invisible, he also could not and did not want to accept the idea that someday even a human heart could be replaced by a machine.

Depicter of Opposites

In Berlin in 1930 Tuggener had already begun to take photographs at the then famous balls held by the Reimann School. The thrillingly erotic atmosphere on those occasions fascinated him and he found taking photographs in dimly lit rooms a great challenge. Back in Zurich, he sought out the local night life so as to give himself up fully to the splendour and luxury of masked, artists’ and New Year’s Eve balls. He allowed himself to be lured by elegant ladies with their silk dresses, low necklines, bare backs or shoulders into a glittering fairy-tale world whose mysterious facets he attempted to explore with his Leica. Although Tuggener’s photographs of these balls were for a long time only taken note of by a small insider-group, many saw him as a “skilful depicter of our world of major opposites”, a world between brightly lit ballrooms and dismal factory halls. Tuggener too positioned himself between these two extremes by saying, “silk and machines, that’s Tuggener.” For he loved both, lavish luxury and dirty work, the bejewelled ladies and the sweating men. He regarded them as equivalent and refused to be categorised as a social critic.

Whichever world Tuggener visited, he did so with the elegance of a grand seigneur. He was a visual person with a casual but affectionate eye for the insignificant, the apparently incidental. He was not just a sensitive image-poet, but the “Number One photographic poet”, as he liked to confidently designate himself. The critic Max Eichenberger wrote of his factory photographs: “Tuggener is capable of taking photographs that not only reveal a painter but also a poet, indeed a rare magician and strange alchemist who, albeit in modest quantities, turns lead into gold.”

The exhibition

The exhibition “Jakob Tuggener – Machine Age” includes vintage and later prints from the early 1930s to the late 1950s, most of which are from the photographer’s estate. Also on show are various publications (including the portraits taken for different industrial companies such as Oerlikon Machine Factory or Rieter AG in Winterthur) and a large number of documents which shed light on the context of Tuggener’s activities in industry and his personal mode of working. In an adjoining room, a selection of his 16mm short films will be shown. These date from 1937 to 1970 and revolve to varying degrees around the theme of Man and Machine. The films have been specially digitized for the exhibition (in collaboration with Lichtspiel/Kinemathek Bern).