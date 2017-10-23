Europe | Travel     506 Views   

Paolo simonazzi ; Mantua-Cuba

Ospedale | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba

Mantua, Cuba (2015) is a photography project created by Paolo Simonazzi which focuses on a small town close to the island of Cuba.

Legend has it, but there is some basis in reality, that the town of Mantua was founded by people from the Italian city of Mantova. Simonazzi has told this legend, the feeling of forgetfulness, symbols, small intimate totems, rooms in houses, photographs, posters, that conserve the mural paintings of romantic, perhaps revolutionary, socialism. The project includes images at the edge of the imagination: existing and internal spaces, in a historical moment in which change is moving through Cuba as it opens up to the West, to an America which is still so far away.

This is also what Mantua strives to be, remains, the evidence of a myth, of a legend, something that remains despite everything.

About Paolo Simonazzi

Paolo Simonazzi was born in Reggio Emilia in 1961.He has participated in numerous personal and collective exhibitions in Italy and abroad; he has published some photo books and some of his images are conserved in important institutions, museums and private collections. His photographs are set in unexpected places where things appear without warning; in those side roads where the limit between real and surreal is blurred and it is easier to come into contact with humble, yet extraordinary strangeness that can put a smile on every day life. [Official Website]

Ritratto | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Ombrello | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Statuine | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Papa | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Pannolini | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Ramazza | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Valigia | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Colomba | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Bandiera | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Socialismo | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Asino | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Olvido | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
Palme | Paolo simonazzi | Mantua-Cuba
TAGS FROM THE ARTICLE

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Surreally by Nico Chiapperini

Mirror Outlines by Alva Bernadine

Dulcis Domus by Mirna Pavlovic

Subway by Sarah Ainley

Subway by Sarah Ainley

Ralph Gräf: With A Holga Through Brandenburg

Ralph Gräf: With A Holga Through Brandenburg

Szymon Kobusinski Photography

Szymon Kobusinski Photography

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *