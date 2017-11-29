Interview with Stefanie Minzenmay

The origin of my series was how young people deal with today’s media. As “digital natives” their use of the information possibilities offered by the Internet and social networks comes easily and natural to them. At the same time, through the use of social media, information is also being fed with uncontrollable permanence to this media. The granting of information secures one’s own participation.

However – and now it is getting interesting – due to a lack of information or by focussing on just one certain aspect, things could get even more interesting than by getting the full size of information.