Interview with Antonio Peinado ; Honorable Mention in our Black & White Award 2017

Antonio Peinado is a Spanish photographer born in the summer of 1963 in Andújar in Andalucía.

He lived there until the settle down in Pamplona in 1981. He has always felt drawn to photography. When Antonio was 15, he began to read and teach himself about photo- graphy, developing a passion for the art form as he learned.Antonio opened his photography studio in 2006. He began to work as a social and com- mercial photographer for businesses, marketing agencies and private clients. At the same time, he gave photography classes to university students studying design.His creative cu- riosity and perfectionism pushed him to search for new ways of expressing himself through photography, especially through portraiture. [Official Website] [Print Version] [Digital Version]

Can you tell a little about yourself?

I am a very observant and restless person and I am always exploring and observing the world around me. I love beauty and try to capture it in my images. I enjoy music, reading and cinema. I am also a very imaginative person and I like to look for novel approaches to escape from stereotypes and to be able to contribute something new and, as much as possible, something original, different.

One of the most intense sources of inspiration for me are Women and that is why they are the protagonist in many of my works.

How did you get interested in photography?

My interest in photography started very early, since I was a child. I was given a toy camera, an Instamatic, and I started to photograph everything. During my adolescence I began to read about photography to learn everything I could of both technique and photographic aesthetics. I was looking for books of photographers with interest to enjoy his images and try to learn how they had done them. Later on, I was worried about what was behind the images of the photographers I liked. I think that from that moment a new horizon was opened for me that I have been pursuing ever since.

What inspired your Zodiac Series?

Inspiration was provided by the first photograph of the series: Sagittarius.

Some holiday, while traveling, I had a kind of vision of the curves of some glutes forming a bow to which I could add an arrow. It seemed to me that if I did the image in a minimalist way it became a subtle and shocking image in equal parts. I was giving a few rounds to the concept of bow and arrow, which I found very interesting. It was later, as I reflected on this minimalist idea, when I linked the bow to Sagittarius and there I realized that I had the possibility of performing a potentially very interesting work: the horoscope and the figures of the zodiac.

In this idea of minimalism I found a very interesting challenge that completely caught me. As in my concept of Sagittarius I visualized a part of a body and an object I decided that in each image of the Zodiac collection should only appear incomplete human figures and an object, so that both, human and object, represent each sign of the zodiac.

How would you define your general style of photography?

I am very restless and imaginative and I like to be original in my approaches to try that my photography is both creative and unique. I also like to master the technique and not that the technique dominates me. At present there are few topics that are really new so it is necessary to approach with a new point of view. I believe that the images must be not only technically correct but must convey the feelings that I want to express. I want you to intrigue and upset the viewer.

Could you tell us anything about your technique and creating process?

I do not really think about the technique when I start to make an image. Sometimes the inspiration comes suddenly, an interesting idea arises and I can photograph it directly, obtaining a result that satisfies me. Other times it is more complex. Sometimes there is an idea or concept that inspires me and I begin to study how I can give meaning to that vision and try to take it a step further and translate it into an image. This idea may arise from a word, an image, a smell, a sound, a memory or an emotion that it feels at a certain moment, but once the idea arises and becomes an inspiration I dive into it to explore all the Alternatives that allow me to capture my vision.