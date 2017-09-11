Metanoia by Raziye Koksal

The life of a butterfly is one day

Life in one wing

Death on the other …

The transformation of a butterfly is an effort to reach itself.It’s a metamorphosis from the egg to the butterfly.This metamorphosis is the biggest one in nature, if we dont count the transformations of the life and death instincts in the battlefield of human soul.The flow of mankind, which can not be separated from the movements, energy and movement of nature, can be reconciled with the butterfly “psyche”.

The balance and tension begin with the sense from the first moment of a life cycle. The presence of two powers works as long as the life time. In the process of being able to love / hate, desire / to avoid , reject / accept, turn inward / outward. The great dilemma created by two opposite emotional conflicts.The concept of “Metanoia”, which expresses a spiritual change from the root, points to the journey that one made to change herself, her mind, her heart. Metanoia is a sort of spiritual awakening associated with the encounter, the election and the process of accepting it. Acceptance, rejection and coexistence with emotions can lead to a major change in the person. The phenomenon called life is explained by the fact that two nudges work together and against each other, but encountering and internalizing the dilemma in every phase of ourselves leads to a transformation .Some components in our body die while new live components take place. This change is an arrangement that carries the growth of the creature, its growth, but at the same time it carries it to death. The opposition of Eros and Thanatos to each other, in order to keep life alive, to disassemble it and to turn it back to the original inorganic state, provides the most basic character in the development process of mankind. The struggle between Eros and Thanatos reflects on human life has been handled with the life stages together with the women’s theme.METANOIA, a metamorphosis of a woman to the death who turns into a butterfly , one of the symbols of Thanatos.

Death…

It is the last phase of growth.

About Raziye Koksal Kartal

She was born in Turkey in 1984.In 2011 in AFAD (Adana Photograph Amateur Association) completed basic photo education and then advanced education class . After advanced course attented to Conceptual Workshop for a year.She serves as a board member of AFAD for two years. During this time she is the publishing editor of AFAD Sunu Photography Magazine. In the 2016 FIAP Black and White Print Biennial takes place on the selector board. Also performed as a coordinator in TFSF Immigration Project. She is working with two friends who have come together with the consciousness of a photo collective. The first work of TERSACI is Dar’ı Mansur Photography Exhibition which consists of photographs about Alevism in Turkey, and the second project is Phantom Pain about refugees.