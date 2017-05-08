Inside the camera bag of Gili Yaari

Gili Yaari is an Israel-based photojournalist specializing in documentary and news photography. In his work, Gili focuses on social and humanitarian issues as well as on contemporary Israeli issues.
Gili’s works were published in New York Times, Time, Wall Street Journal, Le Monde, Corierra Della Serra, The Guardian and Financial Times among other international and Israeli magazines and daily papers.
Since 2007 Yaari is a contributing photographer for the Jerusalem based press photo agency Flash90. Since 2013 he is a contributing photographer to NurPhoto.
Yaari has participated in several group exhibitions in Israel and worldwide. His work was awarded in various international photography competitions like ‘Sony World Photography Awards’, ‘Prix de la Photography Paris’ (PX3), ‘International Photography Awards’ (IPA) and Moscow International Photography Awards (MIFA) among others. [Official Website]
What’s in your camera bag?
My approach for carrying my photography gear while traveling the globe is based on versatility. During transportation in flights or on the way to the places I am based, I carry a lot of stuff that I don’t carry while I am out there photographing. I also hang only one camera on my shoulder in order to freely carry my luggage. I have a large Lowepro AW trekker backpack to put all my gear inside during transportation and I carry a smaller Lowepro Photo Sport BP AW for my day trips.
My full list of gear while traveling, carried in my larger bag, includes two Nikon camera bodies, D810 and a lighter D600, 17-35mm F2.8 lens, 35mm 1.4 lens, 70-200mm 2.8 lens, A X2 teleconverter, spare batteries, spare memory cards, a laptop, card readers, chargers for everything, cables and backup drives.
When arriving to my base I switch to a lightweight formation. During my day trips I hang two cameras on my shoulders, usually with the 17-35mm and 35mm lenses. In my backpack I carry the 70-200mm and the teleconverter, to extend my range in case I will have to shoot from a distance (although I really rarely use it). I sometimes carry my laptop while shooting, in cases I am shooting issues that should be transmitted from the field. In that case I will add the laptop charger. I also carry spare batteries and memory cards, my press ID card and lens cleaning wipes. I choose this specific bag model due to the fact that in addition to it’s protected compartment for camera gear it is lightweight and has many pockets and compartments for personal stuff like wallet, water, snacks and some clothes.