Cyrille Druart was born in 1980 in Paris. His interest in Art leads to experimenting various fields from an early age.

In parallel with Design studies at ESAG-Penninghen in Paris, he learns photography by himself and begins travelling in order to make images. Regularly browsing large cities wandering ran- domly, he uses almost exclusively black and white as means of representation. The goal is not only to freeze time, but to take off fragments of reality to create individual images, made of a substance of their own. [Official Website]

Can you tell us a little about yourself?

I am a French Architect living and working in Paris, who also deeply fell in love with Photography. The two now live together on my mind and nourrish each other.

How did you get interested in photography?

I discovered the medium during my Architectural studies in Paris. I am a visual person, totally passionate about looking and creating pictures. I see Photography as a magical way to translate concepts such as beauty, tenderness and mystery onto flat surfaces.

What’s in your camera bag?

Most of the time i pack the strict minimum, which is my Leica M7 with one (50mm) or two lenses (35mm or 90mm). I also carry my Mamiya 6, a medium format camera with the same lens set up, meaning one normal focal lenght (50mm) and/or one longer lens.

I occasionaly use my Nikon FM2 for macro shots, and my Nikon D800 for commercial pictures.

What’s the most surprising thing you carry?

Film!

What is the one thing you couldn’t live without?

Comfortable shoes when travelling and walking a lot.

What are some of the details that you find essential for your style of bags?

My camera bag shouldn’t look like one! I dislike brand tags, i need my bag to be as simple and discreet as possible. Ideally i want people to think it’s just a travel luggage.

What are the important things for protecting your camera gear?

My hands.

Can you give me the essential carry kit when traveling the globe (bags, accessories etc.)?

I truly take the minimum when travelling in terms of camera set up, therefore my bags all look the same and are rather small, containing just one body and one ot two lenses. I am not into accessories as they add weight and are not indispensable by nature, i need my cameras to be as functionnal and basic as they can. I just pack some film rolls and batteries for my film cameras.

I guess i look like a photo amateur in the streets, and that suits me very well. It gives me an advantage to stay invisible and ready to move on.