Just like a painter gradually creates its own unique palette by mixing up colors like never before and never after, the photographer can steal the colors that are around him: on people, on bricks, on nature.
These colors can be found in a discreet ray of light, tones coming from winter’s sun, a shadow, perfectly aligned moving objects… These fragments in space and in times will never be the same again after the moment captured by the photo. This series is about stealing those fragments that most people wouldn’t even notice, mix them to create a color palette and express the art in them.

About Jean-Mathieu Saponaro

From his childhood’s Provence, to Brooklyn where he lived and still roams the streets, Jean-Mathieu Saponaro first immersed himself in photography to escape the lines of codes of his daily work as software engineer. It’s a quest of transforming what surrounds us into art, a quest for aesthetics in the simplest fragments of life, yet often ignored. Between scenes frozen in time and mesmerizing colors, JM, as they all call him, takes you on a journey, on a US road trip, or simply under the sun.

The Photographer Palette | Jean-Mathieu Saponaro
Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

