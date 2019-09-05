In Plain Sight by Bruce Haswell

I have been involved in this project over the past three years after deciding to devote my creative self to the pursuit of my life in pictures, so to speak, as that is how I view my work, in the most simple terms.

The project follows no strict definition of subject matter, story line or time frame and could be loosely defined as an exercise in social documentation.

I travel extensively by myself with the single aim of just making photographs and not much else. My subject matter varies in its obvious diversity; but, the thread always remains the same within a set project. My aim is to capture what I personally find appealing with what’s going on around me at any given time; and be it always emotive, whether it’s a chance encounter with people at their best or worse, a play of light in the golden hours, or perhaps the beginning of a decisive moment that’s getting ready to fall into place. It’s really just all about the everyday situations we all find ourselves in, which we so often tend not to see or prefer just to ignore.

He wanted to capture moments that people didn’t notice and just walked by without thinking….

Elli Boch’s wonderful quote regarding the photographs of Andre Kertesz. (1894 – 1985)