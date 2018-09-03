Try to create a reality that does not reflect reality, but prompted by subconscious Characteristics & the expression of unconscious fantasies. The real life happening around just eludes us.Look for something new in a creative way and Diversity seems to be far more interesting than what we are doing.

Born in Howrah, West Bengal India but currently I am in Govt service, working and living in Kolkata, I am graduated and completed Master Degree in Economics from Calcutta University. In my childhood days, I did the drawing and painting, later in my mid-twenties, I developed an interest in photography I completed a course in Photography from a local institution at Howrah. The passion for photography began early using an analog camera for about three/ four years. Later digital camera came. I participated in different photographic salons under FIAP and PSA patronages and won many awards/acceptances over the time and it is still continuing. Over time I always wanted to create something new and in a broad sense something new to this world, not just capture an image. I have developed my own style where I can establish my feelings about life more intensely. I tried to capture the photographic elements in such a way that I can develop my dreams, self-expression has now developed into a unique language in black & white. I try to convey a quiet stillness of emotion with a deep thought to the natural surroundings creating the unique vision.