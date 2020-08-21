“Thuis” is the Dutch translation for “Home”. “Thuis” for me stands literal for “home”, but also for the feeling of being at home in my life and in my body.

The photographs from this series are made through my fear of going through loneliness. Five years ago, after I became seriously ill, my partner told me that he didn’t know whether he would stay with me. He said he did not want to be with a sick woman.

We had had a long, loving relationship. I asked him not to give up on our love simply because, for the first time, we had to experience a difficult time. He said that I was right and that he would stay with me. Two weeks after our conversation he cheated on me with a woman he had never met before. Then he left me to begin a relationship with her. I lost all trust in the man I deeply loved. I lost trust in life and in myself because I truly had felt and believed that I was living with an honest and loving person. I felt as a stranger in my own life.

Still after 5 years the most difficult thing for me is the fear that I cannot trust my own feelings. While knowing that I only can find confidence in myself if I am able to face

loneliness my fear of pain and getting hurt is tremendous. I realize that loneliness is a deep sense of each of us. It is part of us whether we have people around us or not. I am grateful that I dare to love again. And I am very grateful for this very special person in my life who helps me to trust my feelings again.

