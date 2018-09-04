 
 

EuropeShotWaterlily by Zuzu Valla

It was a very hot day, over 30 degrees. Day before l was cycling with my husband and find beautiful lake for this photo shoot, l put on social media that l am looking for a brave model who will not be afraid to go into lake for the pictures. My friend Martyna answer as first.
From the photo shoot with my friend Martyna. We was shooting wedding photos two weeks after Martyna’s wedding on Dover cliffs with her husband.

It was a very hot day, over 30 degrees. Day before l was cycling with my husband and find beautiful lake for this photo shoot, l put on social media that l am looking for a brave model who will not be afraid to go into lake for the pictures. My friend Martyna answer as first. So after long hot day of shooting, she said it will be very refreshing to jump into the water. And so she does. She wasn’t afraid and really without thinking for a second she jumped into the muddy lake for the pictures. She was very cold in the lake, but brave to wait until to the end. l very appreciate her and how brave she was. The pictures are before she went into the lake, in the lake and after she went out. Thank you Martyna! [Official Website]

