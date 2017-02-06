In conversation with camels by Abhishek Dasgupta

For ages, camels have been a useful and revered animal among the people of UAE.

This project attempts to dwelve into the relationship between the animal and the people, beyond the camel safari and camel race, in a place where the emotion of one towards the other is uninhibited.

The Al Ain camel market is a dip into traditional Bedouin culture in all means. From this market, camels are bought for breeding (males), as cattle for milk, and also for camel show and racing, which are the most expensive.

Energy and playful banter is high, and the sellers work in groups to endorse the camels to the buyer. From a tender caress of the neck to a fierce charge towards the truck, all takes place in a moment. The buyers are meticulous in deciding their buy, and a lengthy bargain is often the order of the day. The Afghans, who are the sellers, are notably difficult to bargain with, and also strongly built to tackle a camel gone rogue. Rehmadullah, from Kabul, a tall, broad shouldered ‘pathan’ is into camel business in UAE for over 10 years. He informs how the sale dips in summer and picks up as the camel racing season begins. Gulabjan, also from Kabul is satisfied with today’s proceedings – he has just sold an old one to be slaughtered in Bakri Id festival. The Al Ain camel market is the last surviving market of its nature in UAE. With the country modernizing at a rapid pace, the days of a camel market is, in all probability, is numbered.

About Abhishek Dasgupta

For Abhishek, photography is a way of expression, to be able to communicate with the viewer and to tell a story. He attempts to provide a subjective view of the story, like experiencing the scene through his eyes. He thinks finding the human connection and the way people react to themselves and to the surroundings is an important tool in his story telling.