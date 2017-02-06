Homemade by Adele Schelling

The initial drive for Homemade is the stubborn desire the artist has felt to grow roots in the U.S.A, having moved to NYC from Switzerland a little over a year ago.

There are a variety of ways to ground oneself into a different culture, and the strategy that was first explored was taking laps around American IKEAs, flanked with a small camera and a shopping cart overflowing with colored paraphernalia, promising the perfect DIY home.

Having grown up next to a Swiss IKEA, the showrooms were so tangibly familiar, and she began to feel more at home in one of the model living rooms, filled with blank books and muted televisions, than in her new American living room snagged off of Craigslist. Quickly, a yearlong and obsessive project was born, which took the artist from the IKEA in Paramus, NJ to Spreitenbach, CH, lurking in the different staged living rooms and photographing families of shoppers in the intimacy of these price-tagged interiors. IKEA’s showrooms provided an accessible stage to observe the dynamics of various families and, with a stretch of imagination, an opportunity to observe them in their own living rooms through the lens.

The central tension in Homemade is in choosing to visually represent the fine line between a customer appraising a Malm bed, to moments later, an exhausted child napping in the same inviting spot. The way IKEA is designed, with its never-ending labyrinth of showrooms and welcoming plush armchairs and couches incites a desire to kick back and relax, imagining how different our life would be if this color-coordinated candy-hued living room we are lounging in were ours. This limit, between the scripted role we enact in public, pushing our cart in circles and mindlessly trying to locate IKEA’s famous meatballs, to the person we are in the intimacy of our home, was expressed in several ways throughout the series. The situations, always caught candidly, often offer glimpses into the customer’s intimate life, whether they are resting after a fight over which refrigerator to haul home, or innocently playing while their parents quibble about with measuring tapes. On the other hand, there was a strict desire to leave all the price tags in the images, allowing for the spectator to only be fooled for a millisecond. The customer could almost be at home, and certainly acts as such, but there are details in every photograph that remind us that we are in a public commercial space, and that these intimate gestures and actions are being witnessed by not only a photographer, but also a crowd of consumers.