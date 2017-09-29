Ice is Black by Laurent Baheux

Open our eyes to an endangered territory

The Arctic is the domain of the Bear, Wolf, Fox and Reindeer gods. Any human incursion must be made with humility and respect. Nevertheless, it is a highly coveted land and that’s why ICE IS BLACK. With this title, Laurent Baheux provides the melting ice, the quest for new sources of petroleum and the associated dangers… It also represents a personal and distinctiv photographic approach on this fragile and harsh environment.

His high-contrast black-and-white images focus the eye on the subject: a bear’s dense fur, the long hairs of a reindeer, a seal’s elastic whiskers, the roughness of the snow, the reflection in the water, the edges of a glacier—all take on a very special quality… their outlines prominent against the backdrop. Like the cold, he is able to ruthlessly strip back the ice and the snow, the blinding sun of the Great North.

The reader is immersed in a photographic journey with more than hundred pictures in the heart of the Far North and closest to its ultimate and precious inhabitants.