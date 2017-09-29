Architectural photography by Pamela Aminou

My name is Pamela Aminou and I am a self taught photographer that loves long exposures.

My work stems on a reality that I can create in my mind and then I invite the viewer on the journey with me.

How do i achieve that?

1 – I use long exposure that gives the appearance of slowing times down and lets your mind and imagination almost dance in front of the subject as a way to purposely make you think and make your own interpretation

2 – I then use black and white which is step away from reality. Our current world is vibrant and also very fast, so black and white allows me to create a timeless image.

3 – Last but not least is the creation of the images. This is where I get to shape and control light.

My choice of subjects come from my interest of aesthetic and how we are able to shape the world around us. Each subject documents our generation, our growth, and connection to the environment around us.I am inspired by stories, beauty and emotions. I have learned from early on to follow my instinct in life. This strangely guides me to choose my subject and conjures the various series I embark on.

My series explore emotions and extreme emotions and they tend to be a deep representation of my state of mind. My first series is named ‘Dark Hope’. A series that explores our feelings towards ones self and hope.

With my work, every image has its own story and all I try to do is to tell it. I seek a unique beauty, and use light and shadows as a tool.I could take an image of what I exactly see but why should I? My aim has always been to create a world that I envision and most importantly to express what I feel.