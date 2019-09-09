I have long had an attachment to things obscured. The 30 photograph series “I Saw This” was shot in New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Jerusalem, Houston, Kentucky, Montreal, Detroit, and Miami between 2008 and 2016.

Andrew Kochanowski is a street photographer based outside Detroit, USA. Since 2007 his work has appeared in both solo and group exhibits in Detroit, London, Paris, Warsaw, Berlin, New York, Brighton (U.K), Cardiff, Milan, San Francisco and elsewhere, at venues such as the London Street Photography Festival, Brighton Biannale, SF StreetFoto Festival, Street Photo Milano, Miami Street Photography Festival, Paris Photo Month, and European Month of Photography in Berlin. He is a founding member of Burn My Eye, an international street photography collective featured in numerous shows and exhibits worldwide. He makes frequent appearances at street photography festivals, and his work and interviews have been published in numerous print and web publications including Leica Blog, Metropolitan Detroit, Dodho, Lensculture, Mutant Space, Eyeshot Magazine, Radiate, Huck Mag, and others. [Official Website]