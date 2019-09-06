Anamika Chowdhury | The river’s pollution

To save a river from the clutches of pollution to make our city a better living place and prioritizing the health of surrounding inhabitant immediate attention and initiatives must be taken by responsible people.

Contributing in preserving the beauty of the nature and make water bodies useful and standard is something I would like myself to be engaged in. Buriganga requires massive progress to reach an acceptable position for Dhaka and for that to be possible people need alarming awareness and acknowledge this as an major issue to take in reconsideration to reduce pollution in Dhaka. Dhaka being the most industrialized city in our country is now completing its 400 years since Mughals proclaimed this city with a strategized plan. This city tremendously flourished economically and industrially since then owing a major part of its success to Old Ganges or Buriganga River. This river has been the heart of Dhaka nurturing it with all its resources in the best way possible. However, sadly this city has been nothing but extremely cruel and abusive in return.

The unplanned urbanization and unsupervised industrialization of Dhaka is slowly killing the soul of this river in a murderous way. This issue require immediate alarmed notice and attention to solve this problem and save this river from the labyrinth of destruction. Still now, Buriganga plays an important role on the economy of Dhaka.According to the officials, an average of 30,000 people use Sadarghat launch terminal, one of the largest river ports in the world, everyday for transportation. Several studies on the Buriganga River have identified many causes for the river’s pollution such as sedimentation at the upstream, encroachment, and disposal of solid wastes, sewage and industrial wastes in the river. In addition to these, people living around the area have been throwing domestic wastes and animal feces regularly.The people of Dhaka must realize the need to step in now. To keep themselves safe and healthy they cannot turn their back on Buriganga in its most vulnerable state.As a photographer,I see my role in my engagement with own city. I have an intrinsic relationship with this city and river as I spent most of my life in and around them.As a photographer,my approach was to show the river and its rapidly changing landscape in every possible angle. I explored several corners of the river to have a big picture on people’s destructive involvement. At the same time, divine water of the river, stands alone with its new wave of hope. I just tried to capture all the aspects for a greater concern.