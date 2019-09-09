 
 

AsiaB&WConceptWaterscape by Hengki Koentjoro

Captured in its various countenances, water poses in these series as an enchanting backdrop to the centre stage figures. It roars through the gaps among a group of stoical rocks and it dances around a water temple creating a mystical mist.

The combination of the static and the dynamic elements forms a composition with strength of presence that sends the rest of the world fading into the background. 

About Hengki Koentjoro

Hengki Koentjoro is an accomplished photographer, specialising in capturing the spectral domain that lies amidst the shades of black and white. Born in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia on March 24th 1963, he proceeded to pursue further education in Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, California—an expedition that plunged him into the professional arena of video production and fine art photography. Childhood introduction to camera on his 11th birthday is by now an earnest love affair that involves an elaborate choreography of composition, texture, shapes and lines.

Upon his return to Indonesia, Hengki settles in Jakarta as a freelance videographer and video editor for nature documentaries and corporate profiles. Delving into what he believes to be his true purpose in life’s journey of expression, he indulges himself in the art of black and white photography on the side. Exploring along the borderlines of light and shadow, yin and yang. Celebrating complexity in the minimalist. Diving into the spiritual in the physical. [Official Website]

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro

Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro
Waterscape | Hengki Koentjoro



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

