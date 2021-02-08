The Hornbill festival is one of the favourite festivals of Nagaland. The Hornbill festival is celebrated in the first week of December every year in Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland.
This festival is held in the Naga Heritage Village, Kisama which is about 12 km from Kohima. There are 16 major tribes and many sub-tribes in Nagaland. All of these participate in the festival. Each tribe has its own place at the festival. The aim of the festival is to revive and protect the rich culture of Nagaland and display its extravaganza and traditions. The Festival is named after the Hornbill, the globally respected bird and which is displayed in folklore in most of the state’s tribes.
This festival creates unity and attachment among the all tribes of Nagaland. All people enjoy the colorful performances, crafts, sports, food fairs, games and ceremonies of various tribes of Nagaland in the Hornbill festival. Traditional arts, painting, wood carving, Traditional Naga Morungs, traditional food stalls, Traditional song, dance, indigenous games etc. are performed in the Hornbill Festival.
Nilesh Kumar is passionate about travel photography and wants to pursue a career in photography. Nilesh loves to do solo trips all around the country and dreams to travel and explore the world.
