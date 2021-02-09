 
 

AmericaStoryHindu pilgrimage; Ganga Sagar Mela by France Leclerc

The Ganga Sagar Mela is the most popular Hindu pilgrimage after the Kumbh Mela. On the day of Makar Sankranti (a festival celebrating the harvest in mid-January), devotees show up to dip themselves at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal to purify their souls.

The Ganga Sagar Mela is the most popular Hindu pilgrimage after the Kumbh Mela. On the day of Makar Sankranti (a festival celebrating the harvest in mid-January), devotees show up to dip themselves at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal to purify their souls.

Somehow, this Mela is incredibly popular with Naga Sadhus (literally “Naked Yogis”), a highly respected sect of “holy men” followers of Shiva, known for their asceticism and renunciation of societal norms. The Ganga Sagar Mela takes place on Sangar Island in West Bengal. Some of the devotees travel for weeks in large busses to get there, one more indication of their devotion. The final step of the journey is a ferry crossing, which takes about an hour, but the wait to get on is, not surprisingly, interminable.

When pilgrims finally arrive at the Mela, they make their way to the Cape Munil temple to make offerings and be blessed with one of the numerous priests. Next to the temple is a long array of small cubicles decorated with colorful images of Hindu gods and marigold flower garlands. Each one of these cubicles is “inhabited” by a Naga Sadhu, looking like a ghost with his naked body smear with ashes. The sadhus are holding court, performing rituals, and ready to give the pilgrims blessings, tapping them on the head with peacock feathers. Beware, some of the rites involve showing their followers that they control their bodies and that their bodies mean nothing.

After they visit the temple, pilgrims make their way to the water to take a dip, light lamps, and pray. Priests are there as well, ready to perform blessings using holy water. Most of the pilgrims stay there until sunset. The next day, they start on the long way back home. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Travel photography; Hornbill Festival by Nilesh Kumar
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/BAnImage.jpg

ImageRights International provides intelligent image search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies and professional photographers worldwide.

MORE INFO
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/captureDay.jpg
Share your most best images in this photo contest in collaboration with ViewBug. A community that hosts over 40 photo contests and challenges.
MORE INFO
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Z.jpg

Simply Stunning Landscapes – Would you like to capture stunning landscapes every time you shoot… without having to travel far from home?

MORE INFO
RELATED STORIES
Deconstruction by Lilyan Aloma

AmericaConceptDeconstruction by Lilyan Aloma

The images in this body of work reflect my ongoing fascination with urban environments and the impact that commerce has on them. It is my attempt to resolve the visual tension created by the over-development of the city that I have lived in and loved most of my life.
Skyscrapers : The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter by Masuda Yoshitaka

AsiaCitySkyscrapers : The View of the Tokyo’s Subcenter by Masuda Yoshitaka

If I were to choose a place for me to enjoy such views, I think I would go with an observation deck in one of those skyscrapers overlooking Tokyo's subcenter.
Pinhole Photography by Aurelio Bormioli

ConceptEuropePinhole Photography by Aurelio Bormioli

Aurelio Bormioli was born in Savona in 1969. Since he was a child, he was interested in photography thanks to his father who was an amateur photographer.
Lumen prints by Žilvinas Kropas, Aušra Kropienė & Mėta Kropaitė

ConceptEuropeLumen prints by Žilvinas Kropas, Aušra Kropienė & Mėta Kropaitė

The photography of the 21st century is still able to surprise us. The mass of images that land on our screens every day is so enormous that twenty-four hours would probably not be enough to count them.
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/insta.jpg
Toronto by Adrian Morillo

CityEuropeToronto by Adrian Morillo

His photography work has a documentary approach that allowed him to document different cultural traditions from the south of Spain as the flamenco music scene or the bullfighting and create a body of travel photography from places like Morocco or Cape Cod.
Madison Dinelle : Duality

AmericaB&WConceptMadison Dinelle : Duality

Any meaning is only capable of containing a partial truth, so I try to take pictures devout of all meaning; I don’t want there to be an identifiable time, space, theme, personality, event or statement. In that sense, I’m trying to take pictures of nothing
RANDOM STORIES
The Crew, Intimate Portraits From The Credit List by Tom Lowe

AmericaB&WShotThe Crew, Intimate Portraits From The Credit List by Tom Lowe

When I was twelve my father took me to see the Steven Spielberg ﬁlm, Jaws. We sat in the center of an old ornate theater where the screen seemed taller than any building in downtown.
Chatting with Giancarlo Zuccarone

DnaEuropeChatting with Giancarlo Zuccarone

I'm an Italian photographer, graduated in Cinematography from the University of Roma Tre. I've lived in the capital for nearly 10 years, where I worked on some set of independent films.
In a crazy bubble by Omri Shomer

AsiaCityIn a crazy bubble by Omri Shomer

There seems to be almost nothing that disturbs those living there, not financial difficulties, not terror attacks, not even the flood of tourists coming for the Eurovision, that intimidating European song contest.
Block Factory by Hamed AlGhanboosi

B&WStoryBlock Factory by Hamed AlGhanboosi

Brick-Klin means a Kiln in which blocks of clay are baked into bricks. The women workers in the brick industry are subjected to extreme working conditions and poor remuneration.
The Rolls of Dice by Kazunori Nagashima

AsiaConceptThe Rolls of Dice by Kazunori Nagashima

Despair is the end of boundless longing.When hope becomes an escape from reality and you seek fulfillment with a low probability, the signs along your journey's path do not make sense.
By the River by Ian Flanders

B&WConceptOceaniaBy the River by Ian Flanders

Ian Flandres first visited Phnom Penh, Cambodia in 2011 where he stumbled across a young street-prostitute prospecting along the Mekong River. After a brief discussion he became struck and ultimately haunted by the look of despair and desolation in her eyes.
Street photography by Andy Kochanowski

AmericaCityStreet photography by Andy Kochanowski

I am a street photographer based outside Detroit, USA. My work spans the United States, Europe and Asia, where I shoot un-staged photos. I look to find what I call the indecisive moment.
Interview with Ari Jaaksi; Published in our print edition #10

DnaEuropeInterview with Ari Jaaksi; Published in our print edition #10

I found film again some two years ago when I accidentally bought a Rolleicord camera. It simply looked awesome on a store shelf. I was immediately captivated by the camera itself, but I also soon found out that I can actually get the results I want with film.
The courage Mother by James Duong

AmericaB&WStoryThe courage Mother by James Duong

In the beginning of 1962, there was a battle between American and Vietnamese Military in the border of Vietnam and Cambodia. Huong, a 10 year old girl Cambodian, lost her family and ran away from the chaos.
FEATURED STORIES
Haenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

B&WEuropeFeaturedShotHaenyeo; Grandma divers by Alain Schroeder

South Korea, Jeju island, known for its characteristic basalt volcanic rock, sits off South Korea. It is the home of the renowned Haenyeo or women of the sea who free dive off the black shores of Jeju harvesting delicacies from the sea.
China; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

EuropeFeaturedStoryChina; The great wall by Chiara Felmini

China is almost a continent and as such can offer extremes and opposites at the same time; the ancient and very distant culture can still be observed in remote villages, increasingly surrounded by the advancing and swallowing civilization.
South Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

AmericaFeaturedShotSouth Sudan; Smoker women by Ana Maria Robles

These women smoke tobacco, an ancient custom that marks their ancestry, identity and tribal pride. Their attitude was strong. Fierce. They were active participants of every ceremony and the Leaders of the communities. 
Descendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

AsiaFeaturedShotDescendants of Samurai Ryotaro Horiuchi

In the Soma region of Fukushima prefecture, there is a traditional Samurai festival called “Soma Nomaoi”, which is said to have continued for more than 1000 years.
François Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryFrançois Mitterrand by Diego Goldberg

I lived in France from 1976 to 1980. While there I had been covering the Socialist Party and when François Mitterrand decided to be a candidate again for the presidential elections I wrote him a letter with a project to document his campaign from the inside, with total access to his private and political activities.
Golden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

AmericaCityFeaturedGolden Gate; The Bridge, Reconstructed by Michael Yuan

I wanted to challenge the perceptions of the Golden Gate Bridge. In solid red-orange and spanning 1.7 miles long, the Golden Gate Bridge is an icon of San Francisco.
The Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

AsiaB&WConceptFeaturedThe Orthogenesis of Soul by Sandipan Mukherjee

We are all aware about the theory of biologically evaluation for Jean Baptist Lamarck. The theory tells about the evaluation of human how the structure of APE has got transferred to the today’s human being.
Protest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryProtest in Brooklyn; Blessed to breathe by Bill Livingston

When George Floyd’s life was unnecessarily and brutally snuffed out by Minneapolis law enforcement on May 25, it was yet another final straw…and that straw was set ablaze around the globe.
Photographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

AmericaCityFeaturedPhotographs; North Carolina State Fair by Avery Danziger

I have been photographing the North Carolina State Fair since the early 70's. One of my oldest memories was the yearly outing of my family going to the State Fair in North Carolina, starting when I was 6 year old.... 
OTHER STORIES
X
stay in touch
Join our mailing list and we'll keep you up to date with all the latest stories, opportunities, calls and more.
We use Sendinblue as our marketing platform. By Clicking below to submit this form, you acknowledge that the information you provided will be transferred to Sendinblue for processing in accordance with their terms of use
We’d love to
Thank you for subscribing!
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted.
- Between 10/30 images of your best images, in case your project contains a greater number of images which are part of the same indivisible body of work will also be accepted. You must send the images in jpg format to 1200px and 72dpi and quality 9. (No borders or watermarks)
- A short biography along with your photograph. (It must be written in the third person)
- Title and full text of the project with a minimum length of 300 words. (Texts with lesser number of words will not be accepted)
This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
Issue #14 | September 2020
Current Issue
Vicky Martin
Ryotaro Horiuchi
Susanne Mildeelberg
Diego Bardone
Nicky Hamilton
Alain Schroeder
Printed on 80# matte paper 22x28cm | 100 Pages
Showroom
September 7 to October 31, 2020
Julia Fullerton-Batten
LOOKING OUT FROM WITHIN
Get in touch
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
49
Days
Photo by ©Ryotaro Horiuchi | Japan | Issue#14
CALL
FOR ENTRIES
Dodho Magazine is pleased to announce the new call for the photographers selection from all over the world that will be presented in an exceptional edition.
Are you ready?
Deadline: Monday, November 30, 2020
Contact
How can we help? Got an idea or something you'd like share? Please use the adjacent form, or contact contact@dodho.com
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Submission
Dodho Magazine accepts submissions from emerging and professional photographers from around the world.
Their projects can be published among the best photographers and be viewed by the best professionals in the industry and thousands of photography enthusiasts. Dodho magazine reserves the right to accept or reject any submitted project. Due to the large number of presentations received daily and the need to treat them with the greatest respect and the time necessary for a correct interpretation our average response time is around 5/10 business days in the case of being accepted. This is the information you need to start preparing your project for its presentation.
To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.
NEW!
FOLLOW US.
Subscribe now and get a free access to a curated list of resources.
Feel free to contact.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
ghfd
February 28, 2021
Don't forget the date