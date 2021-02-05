 
 

CityEuropeFactories; Deep in the earth by Francesca Pompei

Italy is one of the countries where the practice of architecture has been most affected by the economic crisis. The rich north regions were once home to many factories born from the economic boom of the Sixties.

Italy is one of the countries where the practice of architecture has been most affected by the economic crisis.

The rich north regions were once home to many factories born from the economic boom of the Sixties. A basically rural landscape was quickly transformed by the industrial expansion.

Nowadays, many brands have been dismissed or relocated and their manufacturing sites are abandoned to neglect, becoming abstract, silent vestiges of a forgotten age. The project, by the articulation of the large volumes, the pure geometries of contrasts and the game of solids and voids, has not only a documentary intention. It establishes a dialogue between the identity of the space and the territory focusing on the idea that architecture can preserve memories and traces of the social and historical identity of a country.

Nowadays, the issue of the industrial heritage pushes the boundaries for a general redefinition of how we approach the urban reconversion, rethinking architecture in its interferences with contemporary needs, new ideas and a green wave. Especially in a post-Covid era. [Official Website]



