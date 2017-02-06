My mum by Viet Van Tran

I started photographing my mother at the time she became seriously ill, (ten month ago) and continued shooting until my mother will get better, until now.

I want to fix some moments forever, not only in my mind and heart, but alsoin a concrete and tangible shape.

My mother is a 83 years old resourceful wife, a dedicated mother, and a woman of strong will and mind. She has, through teaching herself, become a successful literature researcher and critic, with her renowned works, and an award granted by the Vietnam Writers’ Association. She has two sons – one being me (a journalist) and the other being my brother (an artist), and has managed to raise us successfully, despite great difficulties at times, notably during the period of the war (I regret that she no longer retains wartime objects).

My family was enjoying a peaceful life, until one day in late 2012 when my father developed a serious illness, which lasted for nearly two years before he passed away. During his illness my mother took care of him every day, whether he was being treated at the hospital or at home. She never uttered a word of complaint, but the hard time taking care of my father exhausted her. She was afflicted by the diseases of osteoporosis and spine osteoarthritis. She had to eat her meals and undertake her personal hygiene in bed, suffering great pain and many sleepless nights. We tried all means of treatment for her: injections, acupuncture, applying herbal medicine to her back… Over time she struggled to recover, and now she is able to walk and handle things by herself normally…

My mum is not at ease in front of camera but she is still herself, doing this for me cause she really love me and probably what it is important for you it’s important for her. And the process I photographed my mum is the process I connected to her, to understand her more deeper. The last thing I want to say is “Now, my happiness is seeing my mum when I wake up every morning”. Because I knew Birth- Aing- Sickness-Death is the eternal rule.. [Official website]