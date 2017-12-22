Groping by Vasiliki Sandali

Self, intimacy, reflexivity…. In this series of photographs I am exploring various themes revolving around the Self.

The headless self-portraits located within my most intimate space and objects are trying to observe me from afar and, at the same time, trace my inner world; to grope at myself, at my feelings, my body and its sexuality, my vulnerabilities. Through this photographic introspection I am reflecting upon time and the fear of death, the distortions of the soul, about my internal sounds and conflicts. While this is an attempt to detect my inner self, it also represents my drive for an atonement delivered through imagery.

About Vasiliki Sandali

Vasiliki Sandali was born and grew up in Athens, Greece. She is an amateur photographer and she is experimenting to anthropocentric photography, to landscapes and experience photography. In 2017 she attended photography courses to the Athens School of fine Arts. She has photographically worked for magazine articles and book covers, while her work has been presented in photographic webpages and journals. She has participated in many photographic Greek Festivals. In 2017 she participated in the photography and video art exhibition “Μy gender, Μyself” organized by Photography Center of Thessaloniki with her project “Groping”and with the same project she participated to Satellite Exhibition of Athens Photo Festival, in June of 2017.