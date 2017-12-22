Displaced by Jashim Salam

Myanmar Army’s campaign of killing, rape and arson in Rakhine, which has driven more than half a million Rohingya out of the country since late August.

The UN is calling it the fastest displacement of a people since the Rwanda genocide.

The influx of Rohingya refugees from northern parts of Myanmar’s Rakhine State into Bangladesh started following attacks at Myanmar Border Guard Police posts on 25 August 2017. As of 9 November 2017, the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) reported that 613,000 Rohingya refugees have entered Bangladesh in the intervening period, 58 per cent of which are children and 60 per cent are women including a high number of pregnant (3 per cent) and lactating women (7 per cent). With the new influx, the current total number of Rohingya who have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh, coupled with the affected population in the communities, has reached a staggering 1.2 million. There are 720,000 children among the new arrivals, existing Rohingya populations and vulnerable host communities who are affected and need urgent humanitarian assistance including critical life-saving interventions.

The Rohingya Muslims has faced violence and discrimination in Myanmar for decades, but they’re now fleeing in unprecedented numbers. Although the Rohingya have lived in Rakhine, one of Myanmar’s poorest states, for generations, the country doesn’t recognize them as citizens. Since a 1962 coup, Myanmar’s governments have significantly limited the rights of the Rohingya.

About Jashim Salam

Jashim Salam is a documentary photographer based in Bangladesh. He has graduated in photography from Pathshala, The South Asian institute of Photography and Media Academy.He has studied a Post Graduate Diploma in Visual Journalism through a scholarship program of World Press Photo at the Konrad Adenauer Asian Center for Journalism (ACFJ) at Ateneo De Manila University in the Philippines.He has been teaching in photography workshops and seminars for aspiring young photographers regularly. He is also a mentor to many photographers in Bangladesh.

His career in photography started with DrikNEWS agency. Currently he representing ZUMA press of USA. He has also worked for New Age (an English daily of Bangladesh), Drik Picture Agency, Majority World, Nur Photo Agency, and Corbis Images. Many of Jashim Salam’s work have been featured in the exhibitions all over the world, including Visa Pour l’Image, in Perpignan, The Photoville Festival in New York, Atrium of the Town Hall, Berlin Parliament,Germany, Gazebook Festival in Sicily, Italy The Hague, Netherlands, Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand ,Maison Familiale Pro Juventute, Geneva, M.K. Ciurlionis National Museum of Art in Kaunas Photo Festival, Lithuania,

The National Theatre, China Folklore Photographic Association (CFPA), Guangzhou ,Abu Dhabi , Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand ,The Getty Images Gallery, London, Gallery of the French Alliance Foundation Paris, France. Moreover, Salam’s work has been published in numerous national and international newspapers, magazines and publications alike. The Sunday Times Magazine, Lens Blog, NY Times, WIRED, SPIEGEL, The Observer,Wall Street Journal, New Internationalist, The Guardians, Reader’s Digest, Himal South Asian, Better Photography, The Climate Crisis, CNN, Photojournale, National Geographic, Reuters, AP, ZUMA Press, SIPA Press, Corbis ,Garuda Indonesia magazine, Forum Magazine, Daily Star, New Age, Prothom Alo, New Nations and many others have featured his photographs.

Many prestigious awards such as, Jury’s special award in 6th Humanity Photo Awards in China, Emirates Photography award in UAE, Ian Parry scholarship in England, Fotovisura Grant in USA, Moscow Photo Award in Russia, YIPPA photojournalism Award in Korea, FCCT photojournalism award in Thailand, IPA Street Photography Award in Singapore, Asian Press Photo Contest in China, 69th International Photographic Salon of Japan (Ashahi Shimbun) Award. People and Planet Photo Award in Australia, CEDAW Photo Award in the U.S.A, CGAP Microfinance Photo Award, International Year of Biodiversity Award, Europe and Asia – Dialogue of Cultures Photo Award in Russia, Kuanas Photo Contest Award, Garuda Indonesia International photo award were named to Jashim Salam. [Official Website]