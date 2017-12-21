Lucio Farina : Nepal – A day in the life

Nepalese people spend a lot of time outside, from morning till late in the night. For them the sun is fundamental for their own life. Even nepalese flag does represent the light and the dark. It has an unique shape of two overlapping pennants . The smaller upper triangle contains the rising sun on the horizontal crescent moon and the larger lower triangle displays the white twelve-pointed sun.

About Lucio Farina

Nepalese have a strong sense of community, they share time and space, they do care about each other even in poor condition. It seems to be a big family, mostly in smaller rural area..When the dark comes only few lights are on…The streets, the shops become a place to share intimacy and sometimes you can barely see people in constrain space. It become a place where the magic could happens.

Born and raised in Italy. During my teen I discovered the world of CG. After graduated at Istitito Europeo di Design in Rome I started to work as visual effect artist and later as CG Supervisor. Between 2008-2010 I moved to Milan, Stockholm, Madrid, Toronto where I worked for few vfx companies as lighting artist. Since 2011 I relocate to Singapore where I’m currently working for ILM. Because of my job I’ve always been interested in photography and imaginary in general, but since I moved in Asia I wanted to explore a new form of photography that I’d never consider before like street and travel. The reason is partially due to my daily job as a vfx lighting artist where I have full control of every aspect of the image, and partially because Singapore was the first asian country I have been to. That opened my visual mind and pushed me towards travel and street photography. Opposite to my day job street photography is completely off my hands, I can’t control what happens, but I can snap and freeze ordinary moments and make them extraordinary. [Official Website]