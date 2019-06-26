Many photographers are forced to correct their artwork before publishing on social networks.

The antique sculpture, Rodin’s statues, paintings are not exclusions. I thought it would make sense to paste stickers right away to keep purity of the photo and to obey the rules. That way it will offend nobody.

However what are the outcomes? We see there is no beauty, no body, no gender identity, no soul. Often I am noticing the exhibitions being closed because of showing the beauty of a human body. I am surprised by the ignorance and bigotry. Being the goddess isn’t simple…

About Tatyana Shvetsova-Yaperova

A graduate of the Sverdlovsk Art College named after I. Shadr, specialty “Painting”, also graduated from the Department of Graphic Design of the famous Stieglitz Academy in St.- Petersburg. Engaged in photography since 2011.Participant of more than 20 exhibitions in Ekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Surgut, Moscow (Ru) and London (UK).

The works are presented on the website of Museum of modern art in San Francisco, on the website of the Italian “Vogue” (“Photovogue”), including in the categories “Best of”, separate series are shown in Loeildelaphotographie.com site; in the magazine “Photo & Video” and FAHRENHEIT Magazine / Mexico. Member of the Union of Photo artists of Russia.