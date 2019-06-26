 
 

ConceptEuropeGoddess by Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

The antique sculpture, Rodin's statues, paintings are not exclusions. I thought it would make sense to paste stickers right away to keep purity of the photo and to obey the rules.  That way it will offend nobody.
5427 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Many photographers are forced to correct their artwork before publishing on social networks.

The antique sculpture, Rodin’s statues, paintings are not exclusions. I thought it would make sense to paste stickers right away to keep purity of the photo and to obey the rules.  That way it will offend nobody.

However what are the outcomes? We see there is no beauty, no body, no gender identity, no soul. Often I am noticing the exhibitions being closed because of showing the beauty of a human body. I am surprised by the ignorance and bigotry. Being the goddess isn’t simple…

About Tatyana Shvetsova-Yaperova

A graduate of the Sverdlovsk Art College named after I. Shadr, specialty “Painting”, also graduated from the Department of Graphic Design of the famous Stieglitz Academy in St.- Petersburg. Engaged in photography since 2011.Participant of more than 20 exhibitions in Ekaterinburg, Chelyabinsk, Surgut, Moscow (Ru) and London (UK).

The works are presented on the website of Museum of modern art in San Francisco, on the website of the Italian “Vogue” (“Photovogue”), including in the categories “Best of”, separate series are shown in Loeildelaphotographie.com site; in the magazine “Photo & Video” and FAHRENHEIT Magazine / Mexico. Member of the Union of Photo artists of Russia.

Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Hindu Youth by Kai Yokoyama
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Hindu Youth by Kai Yokoyama
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Hindu Youth by Kai Yokoyama
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Hindu Youth by Kai Yokoyama
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova

Hindu Youth by Kai Yokoyama
Goddess | Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
I'm a Russian by Igor Chirikov
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
PRINTED EDITION
DIGITAL EDITION
DODHO MAGAZINE | MARCH 2019 | MASSIMILIANO BALO | ELLIE DAVIES | ERIC T.KUNSMAN | MARYAM FIRUZI | ANDREA TORREI | SEUNGGU KIM