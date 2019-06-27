 
 

ConceptEuropeTruth is always stranger than fiction by Tontxi Vazquez

“Truth is always stranger than fiction.” Looking and seeing, conjures intimacies in my glance narrowing the space between my consciousness and subconscious; attracting awareness without logical obstructions.
69913 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

“Truth is always stranger than fiction.” Looking and seeing, conjures intimacies in my glance narrowing the space between my consciousness and subconscious; attracting awareness without logical obstructions.

In feeling I see somewhat like a musical ear and in the interpretation of this intuitive and involuntary repository of experiences, impressions are either empathetically manifested but more than usually discovered and stumbled upon. Something at [that] moment where time is frozen, where intuition couples with the other, the thing, the sitter the experience; where curiosity swells [in] trigged, will affect me for many days or even years. Looking back is diving into an abyss of past lives and enthusiasms, childlike‐innocent and senescent, there are images that like narratives recall and suggest further explorations‐unfinished stories. Working slowly, consistently affected by light, my emotional or reflective nuisances capture impressions as if netting intuitive clarity. I guess this is what has always fascinated me.

“Too many fine artist spend their time stylising for either a dealer, a market or a gallerist, when they should just attend to the truth in their work.”

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

The study of Light put him in the proximity of chemical, physical and aesthetic channels. The densitometry of photography propelled him into the deep spaces of personal expression and discovery. Never compelled to ‘compete” at all. On this route he met many, some quite re-known while others remained anonymous except for their mutual memories and craftsmanship. 

Furthermore his photographic art education developed from a close proximity to social-political movements, fine art schools of thought and a fast vapid NYC Bohemian lifestyle tinged by his Puerto Rican-Latin Caribbean-American reality.

Currently resident in the UK & Europe his work has been sparse, slow and evolving. He has edited several monographs from his archive and is most excited about future publishing “THE NOISE OF TIME” My First 20 Years of Memories” a sequel edition to NINIOS DE LA TELA/CHILDREN OF THE LINEN and MEET YOU AT THE CODA/A LATIN JAZZ PORTRAIT. He has also taken an analogue conceptual portrait project  of his close English friends. As well as a catalogue of his most personal works. 

“As a Freelancer, half-starved I covered editorials, worked as a catalogue table-top photographer, as a custom printer while mixing paid work and re-investing in materials to discover and evolve my craft. Harper’s Magazine wrote my life’s story before I even had one. 

I have also expanded and stretched my truth(s) as a filmmaker. An area I am innately drawn to and have been recognised for. It combines my love of story, language, sound and imagery in all their subtleties. I continuously mentor in photography, music and filmmaking, forever focused on my usual themes of omissions in history, people of colour of diverse cultures, all women and the ikon.

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez

Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez
Truth is always stranger than fiction | Tontxi vazquez



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Goddess by Tatiana Shvetsova-Yaperova
next
A letter from my mom by Raisa Mikhailova
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/ta1.jpg

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA