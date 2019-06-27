“Truth is always stranger than fiction.” Looking and seeing, conjures intimacies in my glance narrowing the space between my consciousness and subconscious; attracting awareness without logical obstructions. In feeling I see somewhat like a musical ear and in the interpretation of this intuitive and involuntary repository of experiences, impressions are either empathetically manifested but more than usually discovered and stumbled upon. Something at [that] moment where time is frozen, where intuition couples with the other, the thing, the sitter the experience; where curiosity swells [in] trigged, will affect me for many days or even years. Looking back is diving into an abyss of past lives and enthusiasms, childlike‐innocent and senescent, there are images that like narratives recall and suggest further explorations‐unfinished stories. Working slowly, consistently affected by light, my emotional or reflective nuisances capture impressions as if netting intuitive clarity. I guess this is what has always fascinated me.

“Too many fine artist spend their time stylising for either a dealer, a market or a gallerist, when they should just attend to the truth in their work.”

The study of Light put him in the proximity of chemical, physical and aesthetic channels. The densitometry of photography propelled him into the deep spaces of personal expression and discovery. Never compelled to ‘compete” at all. On this route he met many, some quite re-known while others remained anonymous except for their mutual memories and craftsmanship.

Furthermore his photographic art education developed from a close proximity to social-political movements, fine art schools of thought and a fast vapid NYC Bohemian lifestyle tinged by his Puerto Rican-Latin Caribbean-American reality.

Currently resident in the UK & Europe his work has been sparse, slow and evolving. He has edited several monographs from his archive and is most excited about future publishing “THE NOISE OF TIME” My First 20 Years of Memories” a sequel edition to NINIOS DE LA TELA/CHILDREN OF THE LINEN and MEET YOU AT THE CODA/A LATIN JAZZ PORTRAIT. He has also taken an analogue conceptual portrait project of his close English friends. As well as a catalogue of his most personal works.

“As a Freelancer, half-starved I covered editorials, worked as a catalogue table-top photographer, as a custom printer while mixing paid work and re-investing in materials to discover and evolve my craft. Harper’s Magazine wrote my life’s story before I even had one.

I have also expanded and stretched my truth(s) as a filmmaker. An area I am innately drawn to and have been recognised for. It combines my love of story, language, sound and imagery in all their subtleties. I continuously mentor in photography, music and filmmaking, forever focused on my usual themes of omissions in history, people of colour of diverse cultures, all women and the ikon.