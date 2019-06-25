These photos are from the project “I am a WOMAN”. Only as we get older do we begin to understand some things that used to seem different.

We begin to notice what used to be taken for granted. As far as we men fully understand the power that is with us from birth, first by giving us life and then in different roles accompanying us to the end of our life journey? I’m talking about a woman. About her energy which manifests itself in different aspects life. It is creation and then the maintenance of a new life, it is love and care, it is compassion and humility, it is the ability to tolerate and forgive, sacrifice and support. And sometimes she take on heavy physical labor. But at the same time always be gentle, vulnerable and want to be loved. Because the woman as the Mother Earth which gives itself without the rest of this life. It’s a photo story about my mother. When my father had a stroke in 2018 and he could not have physical activity, she not only engaged in women’s household chores but also took over the entire household. By the way, my parents live in a village in the distant and cold Siberia, where frosts are -40 and that the house is not frozen, you need to heat the coal oven 2 or 3 times. But at the same time still have to stay power to give love to children and grandchildren, all feed and maintain home comfort. Men often think that they rule the world, but is it so? Nothing can exist without earth, and she is a woman.

About Alexander Kotsepalov

My name is Alexander Kotsepalov. I was born on October 27, 1982 in the North of Russia. I live now near the city of Novosibirsk. He graduated from the Altai state University of arts and culture, Department of Artistic creativity. Married 14 years and have a son. I have been engaged in photography for about three years. I consider photography as an art as a way of self-expression to realize my inner vision through creativity. Photography for me is first of all an idea or a story that I want to convey through a picture or a series of pictures. Photography is the feeling that it conveys when you look at it.