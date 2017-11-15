Gilles Altieri director of Galerie Du Canon

Can you please introduce yourself for those who don’t know?

Over the years, I have developed a double activity. First as a painter, because painting has guided my life and led me to be at the head of an Art Center in Toulon for two decades.

Once retired, I created in 2017 with my friend Jacques Mikaélian the Galerie du Canon. I am the artistic director.

Could you tell me a little bit about the Galerie du Canon?

With more than 250 square meters that are carved out and structured in several spaces, the gallery offers multiple possibilities to show the pieces of art. A real pleasure for a curator. Its configuration allows to present 3 or 4 artists while offering to each artist a real autonomy.

In general, what is your goal in curating art exhibitions?

To present visual artists, including painters, photographers and sculptors, whose work is consistent and shows a strong identity. Artists who above all trigger a great excitement for me.

What is the secret of making a gallery successful?

I did not try to crack this secret. Success is a very mysterious thing, which doesn’t abide by any law.

It is important to support and defend the artists I love, hoping that my interests will meet those of the audience. And to be able to share my passions. This is maybe the key to success.

How did you select the participating artists?

My position as a painter obviously guides my choices. But I insist on presenting artists who work in different directions.

Thus, at the Hôtel des Arts, I have exhibited artists as diverse as Baselitz, Tapiès, Kounellis, Gunther Förg, Sean Scully, Bernar Venet, Per Kirkeby, Giorgio Morandi, and others less known. I try to have the same approach at the Galerie du Canon.