Dialogues of Gogo and Didi by Alexander Chernavskiy

…we know, long time, even though, but time is up, whole world will not save us from time of Godot, which is close and vague, implicit, out of voice, itching and harlotry, all life gushes out the skin, then a temptation without a body, although unknown, not accurate, and we have continued in silence and laugh at the time, in the mist of the notes and epaulettes, commanders, without fear or dust beneath the ABC of the world – we will play a crescendo of white noise and the anthem, it is dangerous stand, not keeping a silence, even lying is useless, but letters – they didn’t created a time, took over the novels and letters, no meaning, no malice of law would have failed tomorrow, yesterday – useless, clearly, we believe in the madness, gambling and hat, easy birth without a cry, immortality, faith, reason, and there are always unknown, foreigners, war, heroic epics, gloss and happiness, but while we talking, despite of the terrible noise and quiet of ash, our wind up with a loop and funny report, and grinder with banker are trading by word, dream and fire, and we disappeared over the pit as if we are saved, but in case with a lady, although the road with the ravine is almost impossible, but were attempted to get by the word, and needless to say, – gold, in vain, have defused the canons, but humans…

About Alexander Chernavskiy

Born in 1981 in Moscow, Russia, Alexander Chernavskiy is a Russian artist, his career emerged in the wake of the influence of documentary traditions and contemporary art as the fields of his main interest. He is a magister of sociology (MPSU university).

In 2010 he finished his secondary education in MSU (photojournalism), was a student through different international educational programs and workshops of «Fotodepartament» (S-Petersburg), in 2016 – School of Contemporary Art «Free Workshops» and is working as a freelance photographer and artist since then. He was working with Corbis, Demotix, DAD and TASS news agencies through the recent years.

He is the member of Union of Russian Photo Artists since 2009. He was a participant of different festivals and exhibitions in Russia, Georgia, Belarus, Ukraine, USA, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Belgium. In 2015 and 2016 he was a recipient of the scholarships of the Ministry of Culture of Russia.

Recent years are closely connected with art documentary projects, including his first photo book «Alpha» in 2015, published by Dostoevsky Publishing in Amsterdam.

In 2017 he produced 3 new text dummy photo books. His works were published by Sonder review, Snapdragon, Stoneboat, Raven Chronicles, The Ocotillo Review, privateonline.com in 2017. [Official Website]